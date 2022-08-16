Sheriff's Deputies In Frederick County Help Apprehend Assault Suspect Wanted In Virginia

A man wanted in connection to a vicious assault that left his victim with life-threatening injuries in Virginia was apprehended with an assist by investigators in Maryland, authorities announced.

Ever Cruz, 24, has been apprehended and charged following an elaborate investigation into an alleged assault, which left his victim - whose name has not been released - hospitalized in critical condition.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, deputies from the Frederick County and Loudoun County sheriff's offices executed a search and seizure warrant near the intersection of New Design Road and Manor Woods Road in Frederick, where they apprehended Cruz.

Simultaneously, police said that deputies also executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Greenfield Road in Frederick.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into the assault after Cruz’s alleged victim was found in the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn with serious injuries shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Cruz is being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending his extradition back to Virginia, where he will face a host of charges.

“The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in apprehending Ever Cruz and for assisting with the subsequent search warrant,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

