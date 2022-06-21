Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Serial Vinyl Record Thief Wanted After Robbing Frederick County Barnes & Noble

The Frederick County Sheriff released photos of a woman who has stolen thousands from Barnes and Noble
A serial thief is at large in Maryland and wanted after most recently being caught on camera robbing a Barnes & Noble location in Frederick County.

An alert was issued by investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to identify and locate a woman who is wanted in connection to multiple thefts of vinyl records worth thousands of dollars.

Investigators did not say how many records have been stolen in the region, though the merchandise has an estimated value of nearly $3,500, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was described as being between 25 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 weighing between 120 and 150 pounds with brown hair.

It is alleged that the woman has been shown on multiple occasions stealing records, each time wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, eyeglasses, with a large light blue bag with a dark-colored strap.

The investigation into the woman and thefts is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen records or the woman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-066289.

