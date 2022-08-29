Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police

A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities.

Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

Officers were called to the A-1 Mart on Himes Avenue in Frederick city on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when there was a reported commercial robbery.

During the investigation, it was determined that a suspect - later identified as Gajate - entered the store and passed a note to the clerk advising that he was armed and demanded money.

Gajate was wearing a mask at the time and was able to flee the business with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived, according to investigators.

Days later, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers responded to a second reported robbery at the A-1 Mart - which was not successful - and investigators were able to identify Gajate as a suspect in both robberies after he had fled the scene.

Investigators were able to track down Gajate and detectives set a perimeter around his residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation during a search and seizure led to evidence linking Gajate to the robbery and attempted robbery at the A-1 Mart.

Gajate was charged with:

Robbery;

Theft;

Attempted robbery.

He was initially held without bond, according to the department.

