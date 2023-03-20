Police ID Victim Fatally Stabbed Over Weekend In Frederick

Police in Frederick have released new information after a man was fatally stabbed during an incident over the weekend.

Romario Tevin Anderson, 28, of Frederick, has been identified by investigators as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the 400 block of North Market Street on Saturday, according to a department spokesperson on Monday, March 20.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to investigate a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say that officers located Anderson, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. They immediately rendered aid until paramedics could arrive, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been announced by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact Det. McPeak at the Frederick Police Department at AMcPeak@frederickmdpolice.org or at the agency’s tip line at (301) 600-TIPS (8477).

