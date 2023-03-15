Contact Us
Police & Fire

Knife-Wielding Teen Attempts To Carjack Driver During Ride In Frederick, Police Say

Zak Failla
Frederick Police busted a teen for an attempted armed carjacking. Photo Credit: Frederick Police Department
The attempted armed carjacking was reported near the intersection of Peters Lane and North East Street in Frederick. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The investigation into an armed carjacking earlier this week led to the apprehension of a teen subject who is facing a host of charges in Frederick County.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, police say that officers from the Frederick Police Department’s Patrol Division were called to the area of Peters Lane and North East Street to investigate a reported robbery that had just taken place.

Investigators said the following day that it was determined a 14-year-old who was known to his victim asked for a ride to another location in Frederick City, to which he complied.

When they arrived at the agreed upon location, the teen allegedly took out a knife and advised the driver that he was taking the keys to the vehicle. When the victim refused, the teen attempted to stab him with a knife before fleeing the area.

A canvas of the area led investigators to a nearby hotel, where the 14-year-old was taken into custody without further incident. His name is not being released due to his age.

The teen was charged with:

  • Attempted armed carjacking;
  • Attempted armed robbery;
  • Attempted motor vehicle theft;
  • Attempted theft of between $1,500 and $25,000;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

Detectives say that there were at least two other suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Jones by calling or texting (240) 674-7058 or emailing KJones@FrederickMDPolice.org.

