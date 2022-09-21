Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and an alleged dealer were taken off the streets in Maryland as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a massive drug bust, officials said.

Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborn Bowie, 30, was the target of a wide-ranging drug investigation spanning several agencies that led to the search and seizure of multiple warrants that led to more than $330,000 in drugs and cash being recovered.

Officers from multiple agencies executed warrants at homes in the 600 block of West Patrick Street and the 1400 block of Taney Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a lengthy investigation into a "major cocaine dealer operating in Frederick County."

As a result of the executed warrants, investigators seized:

Five pounds of cocaine;

Twelve pounds of marijuana;

Seventy grams of crack/cocaine;

Numerous oxycodone pills;

$32,880 in cash.

Bowie was charged with:

Two counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) – Possession with intent to distribute (PWID) a narcotic;

Four counts of CDS: PWID on a school bus or school property;

Two counts of CDS: Possession – not cannabis;

CDS: Possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis;

CDS: Possession of paraphernalia;

CDS: possession (large amount).

“This was a huge win for law enforcement today and more importantly, for our community,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. “As a result of great teamwork, we were able to effectively identify and dismantle a major drug operation within Frederick County.

“This arrest is another example of the exemplary work this agency consistently does to remove these lethal drugs off our streets.”

