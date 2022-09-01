Convicted Felon, Teen, Busted With Meth, Crack Cocaine, Gun During Frederick Speeding Stop

A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County got an assist from a police K9 to make a massive drug and weapons bust of a convicted felon and Virginia teen during a speeding stop in Maryland, authorities said.

Michael White, 55, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Rebecca Lorey, 19, of Stephens City, Virginia, are both facing multiple charges after being stopped at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for speeding near I-70 and Route 180.

During the stop, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputy developed suspicions of a drug crime which resulted in a K9 unit responding to the scene and a positive alert for narcotics.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and a loaded handgun stuffed between the driver's seat and center console, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials noted that a criminal history check of White revealed that he is a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing firearms. In addition to the charges tied to the traffic stop, White has an arrest warrant out of Anne Arundel County for theft.

The drugs, paraphernalia, and weapon seized include:

Loaded Glock 43 handgun;

233.6 grams of methamphetamine, (approximately 1/2 pound);

3.5 grams of crack cocaine;

A digital scale;

17 empty baggies.

White was arrested and charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) – Possession with Intent to Distribute;

Two counts of CDS possession-not cannabis (two counts);

CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic;

CDS possession paraphernalia;

Firearm use by a felon of a violent crime;

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Regulated firearm, illegal possession;

Firearm/drug traffic rime;

CDS: distribution with a firearm;

Handgun in a vehicle.

Lorey was charged with two counts of CDS: possession of not cannabis.

“Through the utilization of proactive patrol enforcement, investigative techniques, and community problem-solving skills, this team’s purpose is to reduce crime and enhance community policing objectives,” Lt. Jason Deater, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement unit commander said.

“Yesterday’s stop is a great example of how well this unit meets these objectives, making Frederick County a better and safer place to live.”

