Armed Bank Robber At Large After Stealing Cash In Frederick, Fleeing In Nissan: Police

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to investigate a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in Frederick.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the Frederick Police Department responded to Wells Fargo on Woman’s Road in Frederick City following a reported bank robbery that had just taken place.

During the investigation, police say that it was determined an unnamed suspect entered the bank, advised a teller that he had a weapon, and demanded money. He then fled in with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then was spotted entering a black Nissan Murano, with what is believed to be a 2015-2022 Midnight Edition trim model – with all-black wheels.

At the time of the robbery, investigators said that the Black suspect was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket, a dark hat, and a black mask.

No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or bank robbery has been asked to contact Det. Anthony McPeak at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 578-5684 or emailing AMcPeak@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Tipsters can also anonymously call the department at (301) 600-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.