20-Year-Old Struck, Killed By BMW Driver On I-270 In Frederick County: Police

A 20-year-old woman from Prince George’s County was struck and killed after being struck by a BMW on I-270 in Frederick County when she left her vehicle on the side of the roadway, police said.

Upper Marlboro resident Excel Gold has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on the interstate that happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes in Hyattstown near Route 109.

Officials said that the initial investigation determined that Gold left her vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway for an undisclosed reason, and while she was walking she was struck and killed by a BMW sedan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear why Gold left her vehicle and began walking along I-270. The driver of the BMW was uninjured, according to reports.

The crash led to a closure of the roadway for several hours while police investigated the incident.

