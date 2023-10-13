Pedestrian In Wheelchair Killed Crossing Road In Frederick: Police

At around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to the 1200 block of West Patrick Street, where there was a pedestrian down in the roadway after being struck by a car.

Police say that a person in a wheelchair was hit by the driver, and despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Information about the driver and victim have not been released by the Frederick Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation. It is unclear what caused the driver to strike the pedestrian.

More information is expected to be released.

