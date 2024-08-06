Officers Named Following Police Shooting During Standoff With Fugitive At Frederick Motel

Shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, deputies from the Frederick County Police Department and Sheriff's Office were called to the Super 8 motel on Monocacy Boulevard, where they were tipped off about a fugitive wanted out of Beaver County who was believed to be in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, they were able to make contact with 45-year-old Freedom resident Jack Edgar Primmer, who indicated he was not coming out of his room and advised officers that he was armed with a gun, leading to a barricade.

Primmer was wanted on a felony warrant for child sexual assault and abuse charges.

At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, investigators say that the situation escalated, to the points that shots were fired, and the standoff came to its conclusion when Primmer was struck by two first responders at the scene.

The officers involved were identified by the sheriff's office as Cpl. Alex Mendez and Frederick City Police Officer Connor Walsleben.

Primmer was treated by deputies until members of the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived, and the man was ultimately flown by a state police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore.

He was listed in stable condition at the hospital as of Tuesday, Aug. 6.

No other injuries were reported.

The Frederick County Police officer and sheriff's deputy who fired shots during the incident have both been with their agencies for eight years.

They've been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation into the shooting by Maryland State Police.

