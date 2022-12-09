Community Rallies Around Frederick Firefighter Who Leaves Behind Wife, Two Young Children

The community is mourning Frederick County firefighter Zachary Paris after he was killed in the line of duty battling a three-alarm fire while volunteering for his hometown department in New Tripoli in Pennsylvania.

Paris was living his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter at the time of his death after graduating from the fire academy on Saturday, Sept. 10 to join the Frederick County Fire & Rescue family after spending more than a decade volunteering for the New Tripoli Fire Department, where he achieved the rank of First Assistant Chief.

In response to his death, the community has rallied around Paris and his family, launching a GoFundMe fundraising campaign on behalf of his wife and children that raised nearly $25,000 in less than 24 hours since its creation.

“Since the age of 15, Zach was also involved with Blandon Fire Company. His mom shared that she would drive him to fire calls, or he would use his bicycle - placing his boots and gear in a basket,” organizer Natasha Bleiler wrote.

Paris is survived by his wife, and two young children, Lila (8 years old) and Mia (5).

“There are many unknowns and feelings to process now that a big part of their lives is gone,” Bleiler stated. “Please consider a contribution to help with expenses and the future of his girls.”

Anyone interested in donating to Firefighter Zachary Paris’ GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

