'Not A Random Act:' Man Shot, Killed Overnight In Frederick, Police Say

Officers from the Frederick Police Department were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the 100 block of West All Saints Street in Frederick, where there were reports of shots fired early on Saturday, July 1.

Upon arrival, police say that they found a man - whose name has not been identified - suffering from traumatic injuries. Officers and paramedics rendered first aid, but the man later died from his injuries.

It is believed to be a potentially targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Radtke at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 549-4579 or emailing SRadtke@FrederickMDPolice.org.

