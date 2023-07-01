Fog/Mist 79°

SHARE

'Not A Random Act:' Man Shot, Killed Overnight In Frederick, Police Say

The best efforts of first responders could not save the life of a man who was shot and killed overnight in Frederick County.

The Frederick Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting.
The Frederick Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Frederick Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Frederick Police Department were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the 100 block of West All Saints Street in Frederick, where there were reports of shots fired early on Saturday, July 1.

Upon arrival, police say that they found a man - whose name has not been identified - suffering from traumatic injuries. Officers and paramedics rendered first aid, but the man later died from his injuries.

It is believed to be a potentially targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Radtke at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 549-4579 or emailing SRadtke@FrederickMDPolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE