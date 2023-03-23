Sheriff's Deputy Hit With Child Abuse, Assault Allegations In Frederick County

A member of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly abusing a 5-year-old child, authorities announced.

Maryland State Police investigators arrested Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class Allan Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, and charged him with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault for an incident reported earlier this week.

Officials said that at the request of the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services, state police launched an investigation into an allegation of assault involving the deputy.

The investigation determined that Mandujano allegedly assaulted a 5-year-old child on Tuesday, March 21, and the complaint was filed the following day. Mandujano’s arrest was announced on Thursday, March 23.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of the abuse.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is made up of highly trained professionals in law enforcement and corrections,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. “The actions of one deputy should not reflect on the entire agency.”

Mandujano joined the sheriff’s office in June 2021 and was a Patrol Operations unit team member after coming on board after a stint in Prince George’s County. He is currently on a suspension without pay with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.