PowerPoint Presentation Threatening MS Students Under Investigation By Frederick County Sheriff

A middle school student went through great lengths to make a threat targeting Urbana Middle School classmates in Frederick County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were notified about threats of violence made at the school after a student made a PowerPoint presentation that specifically threatened violence toward 10 other students.

Deputies launched an investigation and identified the middle school student as a suspect. He will now face charges that include threats of mass violence and other offenses as the sheriff’s office continues its investigation.

According to officials, School Resource Officers assigned to Urbana Middle School have been notified to “ensure that they knew of the situation and that there was no threat.”

A spokesperson for the sherif’s office noted that since the suspect is a juvenile, they will not be releasing the student’s name or any other identifying information, though Frederick County Public Schools may still choose to discipline the teen and will send out a message to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046.

