One Driver Hospitalized After Striking Building In Frederick County

One person was hospitalized in Frederick County after driving into a building, officials announced.

First responders in the city of Frederick responded to Frederick Pediatric Associates on Thomas Johnson Drive at approximately noon on Monday, June 6, when an adult driver accidentally drove into the building

A spokesperson from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said that the driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the Advanced Technical Rescue (ATR) Team worked to ensure the stability of the building on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the driver - whose name has not been released - to lose control and strike the building.

No other injuries were reported, officials noted.

During the investigation into the crash, Thomas Johnson Drive remained open to traffic in both directions.

