Multi-State Investigation Leads To Bust Of Thieving Romanian Nationals In MD Facing Deportation

Sometimes, it takes a village.

A widespread, multi-agency investigation that coursed through multiple states has led to the apprehension of three Romanian nationals involved in a rash of recent regional burglaries and thefts throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Officials in Frederick County announced the arrests on Friday, March 17 following the apprehension of the three suspects, who were wanted on multiple charges and could face deportation.

Those charged on out-of-state warrants:

Stefan Chicui, 43;

Anisoara Nistor, 41;

Ana Maria Velcu, 33.

Following their arrests, US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on all three because the agency has probably cause to believe they are possibly “removable non-citizens.”

Velcu and Nistor are also wanted internationally by Interpol.

“I am extremely proud of the investigators of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and due diligence in tracking down these criminals,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

“Our detectives spent countless hours working these cases and committed themselves to finding these perpetrators. We will remain committed to bringing other offenders to justice and will do everything we can to keep Frederick County safe.”

Throughout the investigation, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that detectives learned that the group would travel long distances from their homes - mostly in Baltimore - while driving minivans of various makes, models and colors with out-of-state license plates.

Investigators say that they are known to target area residences throughout the region and would “employ distraction techniques to commit thefts and or burglaries.” They also sought unoccupied homes that they could break in and rob.

Agencies involved in the investigation include:

Baltimore County Police;

Baltimore City Police;

Anne Arundel County Police;

Carroll County Sheriff;

Howard County Police;

Washington County Sheriff;

Montgomery County Department of Police;

Maryland State Police;

Law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

“This entire case is another example of people in this country illegally, victimizing our citizens with no regards to our laws,” Jenkins added.

The investigation into the scheme is ongoing, as officials believe these three may not be the only ones complicit in the act.

“We believe that there are several groups in the region committing these crimes,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Crone said.

“We ask the public to remain alert to these crime trends, despite these recent arrests, and contact 301-600-2071 if you see anything suspicious.”

