Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff

Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland.

A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office started an investigation at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 after receiving reports of the threat, which were found to be not credible.

“Throughout the course of the evening, deputies conducted multiple interviews and successfully identified a suspect, a female juvenile who is a student at the school,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office stated. "Charges are pending, via a juvenile referral, as the investigation continues.”

Officials noted that since the girl is a minor, the sheriff’s office will not release her name or any other information.

Frederick County Public Schools may also enact their own discipline against the girl, pending the investigation, according to the sheriff.

A “message about school threats” video has also been posted online by the sheriff’s office, which can be found here (or above).

