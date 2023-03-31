Man Airlifted To Area Hospital Murder Attempt, Assaults In Frederick, Police Say

Police say that a man with bad intentions is in custody for the alleged attempted murder during a domestic incident in Frederick on Friday morning.

Kyler Philip Beard, 35, was taken into custody by members of the Frederick Police Department following a stabbing shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31 in the 600 block of Wyngate Drive following an investigation, according to officials.

Upon arrival, police say that first responders were met by a single victim in his 60s, and began rendering aid, while Beard was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, Beard, who is known to his victim, had also intended to harm other occupants inside the home before police arrived to intervene. The relationship between the suspect and victim's family has not been disclosed by officials.

Beard was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Home invasion;

Violation of a protective order.

He was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.