'I Like Hitler:' Ye Doubles Down On Anti-Semitic Comments Fresh Off Visit To Frederick

When much-maligned Infowars host and known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is shocked by your anti-Semitic comments, you may have gone too far, Ye.

Fresh off of a visit to Frederick County in Maryland, the rapper/artist/designer/self-proclaimed genius once known as Kanye West blew the collective world's minds again, this time even catching shock jock Jones off guard during an appearance on his podcast on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Wearing a full black mask covering his face and an oversized jacket, Ye doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic comments - which led to him storming off a podcaster’s show earlier this week - Ye doubled down on his comments, proclaiming that “I like Hitler,” while falsely stating that the dictator invented highways and microphones, among other things.

"Well... I see good things about Hitler also ... The jew – I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re, you know, what we’re pushing with the pornography,” Ye proclaimed while white nationalist and Ye ally Nick Fuentes grinned on the side of the stage.

“But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.’ And I’m done with that.”

The 2024 presidential hopeful continued on to deny the Holocaust, calling Hitler "a cool guy,” while adding that “Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.”

During the bizarre appearance on Infowars, the rapper also broke out a bottle of chocolate drink and a small red net he stated represented Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, mocking him while having a full conversation with the faux political leader.

Even Jones, known for his bombastic takes and hate speech didn't take the bait, saying at one point that he “thinks most Jews are great people,” though he went on to agree that “there’s a Jewish mafia.”

Jones also said he disagreed with Ye when he commented that "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” ultimately calling dictators like Hitler and Russian leader Joseph Stalin “horrible people."

StopAntisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American-based organization fighting anti-Semitism" was quick to condemn both Ye and Jones following the podcast.

Others had a little more fun it with during the taping of the bizarre podcast.

Toward the end of the interview, following Ye's latest rant, Jones noted that Kanye has a "Hitler fetish,” which nobody can deny.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.