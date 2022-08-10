Frederick Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder, Explosives: State's Attorney

A 20-year-old Maryland man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for murder and possession by explosives, the Frederick County State’s Attorney announced.

Frederick resident Joshua Eckenrode was sentenced to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended after pleading guilty to his role in the March 2021 death of Curtis Mason Smith.

Specifically, Eckenrode entered binding guilty pleas of:

First-degree murder;

Possession of a destructive device;

Possession of explosives without a license;

“Related weapons charges.”

According to the state’s attorney, “the binding nature of the guilty plea agreement means that the sentence cannot be modified unless all parties agree.”

Prosecutors said that on March 19, 2021, members of the Frederick Police Department were dispatched to a missing person’s report regarding Smith in the city of Frederick, who was later entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing adult.

The following day, on March 20, 2021, Smith’s body was found in his vehicle in the area of the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive with a fatal gunshot wound, officials said.

Through a joint investigation, detectives determined that Eckenrode and Smith agreed to the sale of a firearm at the Eckenrode's residence, during which Smith was fatally shot.

Prosecutors noted that a search and seizure warrant was authorized for the search of Eckenrode’s home that led to the seizure of multiple firearms, assembled explosive devices, and bomb-making material.

When he is released, Eckenrode was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation including all standard conditions, education, evaluation, and testing for substance abuse.

Eckenrode must also:

Abstain from alcohol and controlled dangerous substances and abusive use and illegal possession of prescription drugs;

Random drug and alcohol testing;

Mental health evaluation;

Any treatment as directed;

Have no contact with the victim’s family;

Stay away from their residences and places of employment;

Undergo GPS monitoring.

