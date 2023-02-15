Frederick Girl Abused By Mom's Live-In Fiance Finally Gets Justice

A man “seen as a father figure” to his former fiancé’s children will spend decades behind bars for sexually abusing a girl for years, the Frederick County State’s Attorney announced.

Celestino Lopez-Aguilar, 37, of Frederick, was sentenced to a combined 105 years with all but 50 years suspended after being convicted on all nine counts of sex abuse of a minor in December last year.

The trial lasted just two days.

On Dec. 31, 2020, a then-18-year-old girl disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually abused by Lopez-Aguilar, who was a former live-in fiancé of her mother.

The victim stated that the abuse began when she was a 7-year-old girl when Lopez-Aguilar moved into the family home in 2008 and lasted nearly a decade until 2016.

According to Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith, “(Lopez-Aguilar) was seen as a father figure in the household.”

“This was an egregious case where a man used his role as a father figure to sexually abuse a young girl over the course of many years,” he continued. “We are pleased that the defendant received a long sentence and hope that the victim and her family can find closure with this outcome.”

Judge Scott Rolle also ordered that Lopez-Aguilar serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release and register as a Tier-III sex offender, which is a lifetime registration, due to the victim’s age.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.