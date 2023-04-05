Frederick County Sheriff Surprised After Being Hit With DOJ Indictment; Will Stay In Office

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was reportedly blindsided by his unexpected indictment on Wednesday afternoon, though he plans to remain active and in office as the legal proceedings play out.

Jenkins, 66, a Thurmont resident who has been in office since his election in 2006, was accused on Wednesday, April 5, alongside Machine Gun Nest owner Justin Krop, 36, in a grand jury indictment for an alleged years-long scheme to import machine guns into Frederick County.

According to Frederick County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and spokesperson Todd Wivell on Wednesday afternoon, the indictment came as a surprise to the sheriff, who has reportedly been working with both the Department of Justice and ATF for more than a year amid their investigation.

He said that at the advise of his counsel, Jenkins will not be addressing the indictment, though he will remain active and in office amid the investigation, with his duties unchanged.

"Jenkins will be the acting sheriff, and will keep an open door policy," Wivell said. "He's been advised by counsel not to talk about this situation at all, but any incident or needs that arise in the department or county, they can talk to him 100 percent.

"At other times in the past, some deputies have been placed on administrative leave or light duty, but every situation is different," he continued. "The indictment came out today, so he's going to take the advice of his counsel and those leaders above him before making decisions."

The six-count indictment alleges that between August 2015 and May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to unlawfully purchased machine guns and falsified documents on official Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machine guns for evaluation and demonstrations that were never going to happen.

Krop was also found to be illegally in possession of seven machine guns, investigators noted.

It is alleged that Krop drafted the documents, which were then signed by Jenkins, under his official purview, knowing full well that there would not be a demonstration, and that they were intended for the former’s customers.

In exchange, Krop’s business allegedly offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business.

"(Jenkins) did not expect this indictment," Wivell added. "He's been cooperative with the Department of Justice and ATF, and none of us had any knowledge this was happening today until the announcement came out around 12:30."

Wivell said that no search warrants involving Jenkins have been executed at his Thurmont home or at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and he is unsure if there has been any movement at Krop's business.

Both Jenkins and Krop were charged with conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire machine guns. Krop was also charged with illegal possession of machine guns. They will face five years in prison if convicted.

Krop is also facing 10 years behind bars on the unlawful possession of a machine gun charge.

No court appearance has been scheduled for either man.

"(Jenkins) has known about the investigation for at least a year, but (we) did not know of this until we found out through the DOJ press release," Wivell stated. "I can't speak to why he's not stepping down.

"He feels he can still support Frederick county ... And we believe in him ... A lot of people believe in him ... And he believes in the justice system and wants it to play out."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.