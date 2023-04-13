Frederick County Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty To Machine Gun Scheme, Replacement Named

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to all counts after being embroiled in a machine gun purchasing scheme, though he ha agreed to step down and a replacement has been named.

Jenkins, 66, a Thurmont resident, was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty after being accused last week by a federal grand jury indictment for an alleged years-long scheme to import machine guns into the county with Machine Gun Nest owner Justin Krop.

Initially, Jenkins had planned to remain active in office as the legal proceedings played out, but on Wednesday, April 12, after his arraignment, Jenkins agreed to take a temporary leave of absence, effective at the end of the day on Friday.

In his stead, Frederick County Sheriff Chief Deputy Col. David Benjamin, a 37-year veteran of the agency, will take over, pending the results of the investigation. Benjamin has been a chief deputy since 2006, overseeing day-to-day operations of the sheriff's office.

According to Frederick County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and spokesperson Todd Wivell, the indictment came as a surprise to the sheriff, who has reportedly been working with both the Department of Justice and ATF for more than a year amid their investigation.

The six-count indictment alleges that between August 2015 and May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to unlawfully purchase machine guns and falsified documents on official Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machine guns for evaluation and demonstrations that were never going to happen.

Krop was also found to be illegally in possession of seven machine guns, investigators noted.

It is alleged that Krop drafted the documents, which were then signed by Jenkins, under his official purview, knowing full well that there would not be a demonstration, and that they were intended for the former’s customers.

In exchange, Krop’s business allegedly offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business.

"(Jenkins) did not expect this indictment," Wivell said last week. "He's been cooperative with the Department of Justice and ATF, and none of us had any knowledge this was happening today until the announcement came out around 12:30 (on Wednesday, April 5)."

Both Jenkins and Krop were charged with conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire machine guns. Krop was also charged with illegal possession of machine guns. They will face five years in prison if convicted.

Krop is also facing 10 years behind bars on the unlawful possession of a machine gun charge.

