Fentanyl-Formula Elixer Mixer That Killed Infant Lands Mount Airy Mom In Prison

The Maryland mother who accidentally contaminated her baby's bottle, leading to his death, will be joining her husband behind bars for their roles in the death of the infant, according to Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith's Office.

Heather Marie Frazier, 35, of Mount Airy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended after pleading guilty over the summer to involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced. She will also serve five years of supervised probation upon her release.

Her husband, Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 35, also pleaded guilty in March to the same offense and received the same sentence.

On July 3, 2020, officers from the Mount Airy Police Department responded to a basement apartment on Walden Way, where there was a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, prosecutors said.

The nearly 3-month-old boy was treated and transported to Frederick Health Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy performed on the infant determined the cause of death to be “Narcotic Fentanyl Intoxication,” and it was investigated as a homicide in Frederick County.

According to officials, the investigation determined that the Fraziers were living in a basement apartment and had been mixing fentanyl in the same bathroom where they prepared bottles for the infant son.

That contamination led to his death.

Smith called the incident “a tragic case where drug addiction has destroyed a precious young life and the parents are faced with the consequences of their reckless actions.”

