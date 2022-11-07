Driver Dies After Crashing Head-On Into Tree In Frederick County: Sheriff

A 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Frederick resident William Francis Carter was driving south on Route 85 near Route 28 in Dickerson when he crashed his 2015 Hyundai Sonata off the roadway and into a nearby tree.

Carter suffered fatal injuries when the Sonata left the roadway and struck the tree head-on, according to a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported by paramedics to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, they added.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Nate Rector at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.