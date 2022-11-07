Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Return to your home site

Menu

Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville

Nearby Sites

  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
News

Driver Dies After Crashing Head-On Into Tree In Frederick County: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal one-car crash in Dickerson. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal one-car crash in Dickerson.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal one-car crash in Dickerson. Photo Credit: Facebook/Frederick County Sheriff
The driver crashed on Route 85 around Route 28 in Frederick The driver crashed on Route 85 around Route 28 in Frederick
The driver crashed on Route 85 around Route 28 in Frederick Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Frederick resident William Francis Carter was driving south on Route 85 near Route 28 in Dickerson when he crashed his 2015 Hyundai Sonata off the roadway and into a nearby tree.

Carter suffered fatal injuries when the Sonata left the roadway and struck the tree head-on, according to a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported by paramedics to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, they added.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Nate Rector at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.