Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Return to your home site

Menu

Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville

Nearby Sites

  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
News

Convicted Sex Offender Admits To New Federal Child Porn Charges In Maryland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
August Candeloro III - also known as “Nick” - will spend at least a decade behind bars after admitting to federal child porn possession charges.
August Candeloro III - also known as “Nick” - will spend at least a decade behind bars after admitting to federal child porn possession charges. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ErikaWittlieb

A 34-year-old convicted sex offender in Maryland will spend at least a decade behind bars after being busted on federal charges for possession of child pornography.

August Candeloro III - also known as “Nick” - who was previously convicted of a sex offense involving a 13-year-old victim in Howard County, pleaded guilty in federal court to the new child porn charge, prosecutors announced.

Beginning in 2019, Candeloro began using a messaging application to send images depicting the sexual abuse of children, officials said. After additional investigation, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his home and seized his cell phone from his bedroom, which contained damning evidence. 

Prosecutors said that the phone was found to contain conversations between Candeloro and other users of the messaging application, including private chat groups, “many of which had chatroom names indicative of trading child pornography.” 

Candeloro also posted links to a secure cloud storage platform in many of the chatrooms, according to officials. The secure cloud storage platform allows the user to create links containing encrypted files and chats with keys controlled by the user. 

The phone also contained more than 2,000 images of suspected child pornography, including images involving prepubescent minors and depicting sadistic and masochistic conduct.

Officials noted that in January 2010, Candeloro was convicted of a previous offense involving a teen and was required to register as a sexual offender as a result.

Candeloro has been detained since his arrest on May 17, 2021.

When he is sentenced in October, he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.