Cat In Frederick County Tests Positive For Rabies: Health Department

A health department in Maryland has issued an alert after receiving a report of a pet cat that tested positive for rabies.

Officials advised that the Frederick County Health Department received a report that a cat that lives on Warner Road between Renner Road and Matthews Road has tested positive for the virus.

The cat was brought to Animal Control on Tuesday, July 12, officials said, who described the cat as being an 8-month-old, black, domestic shorthair.

“Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite,” according to the health department.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salvation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime, officials added.

“The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and no prompt post-exposure treatment is had.”

“Mammals, such as cats, can be infected with the rabies virus, so do not touch or play with unknown animals, and make sure your pets are vaccinated,” Barry Glotfelty, the Frederick County Health Department Director of Environmental Health services said.

Anyone who had contact with the cat between Tuesday, June 28 and July 12 has been advised to consult their healthcare provider and contact the Frederick County Health Department’s Community Health Services Office by calling (301) 600-3342.

If any pets had contact with the cat, they’re being instructed to contact their local veterinarian and to contact the agency’s Environmental Health Office at (301) 600-1717.

