Alerts Issued For Man, Woman Reported Missing For Several Days In Frederick County

Separate alerts have been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland for a missing man and woman who have not been seen for several days.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Seth Gerwig, who was first reported missing on Monday, July 4, and Sara Totushek, who has not been seen since Sunday, July 3, according to the agency.

Gerwig, 29, was last seen in Hagerstown wearing a white t-shirt with black sweatpants. He was described as being 5-foot-9, weighing approximately 195 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair, and “tattoos on the majority of his body."

He could be operating a blue Kia Forte with the Maryland license plate 1FB4459.

Totushek, 56, was described as being 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of Magnolia Tree Court in a multi-colored shirt, jean shorts, and white Chucks.

Anyone with information regarding Gerwig (case number 22-073688) or Totushek (case number 22-074528) or their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046.

