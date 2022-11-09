Alert Issued For 34-Year-Old Woman In Frederick County Reported Missing For Months

Seen her?

Police agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who has not been seen in months.

Friends and family of Victoria Mayne, 34, are concerned for her safety and an alert was issued by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in tracking her down.

Officials say that Mayne was last seen around the 8800 block of Seekers Walk in Walkesrville approximately six months ago.

Mayne was described as being 5-foot-10 with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing. Officials noted that she has a peace sign tattooed on her wrist and a ladybug on her leg.

No other information was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Mayne or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at (301) 600-1046 and reference case number 22-122071.

