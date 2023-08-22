Mother, Son Reported Missing In Frederick County

The Frederick Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday, Aug. 22 as they seek assistance in tracking down a 25-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son who have been reported missing.

Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales and Joshua Isaac Palacio-Aguilar have been seen since Sunday, Aug. 13, in the area of Aynsely Court in Frederick, police say.

The mother was described as being 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. The boy is approximately 3-foot-5, 45 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the department, "detectives continue to believe Aguilar-Morales and her son are in danger."

Anyone with information regarding the family's whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Skelly by calling or texting (240) 529-8844 or emailing RSkelly@FrederickMDPolice.org.

