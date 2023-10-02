Minor In Critical Condition After Accidental Shooting In Frederick County: Sheriff

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 8000 block of Admiralty Place, where there were three minors, one of whom had been shot and had to be taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

On Monday, Oct. 2, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed that three juveniles were involved in the shooting, which was deemed accidental, and noted that each of the minors were aware of the weapon at the time of the shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, the juvenile is still being treated for his injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

