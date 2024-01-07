Man With Stalking History Arrested After Estranged Wife Killed In Urbana: Sheriff (Updated)

Walkersville resident Frederick Owusu Sakyi, 33, was tracked from the scene of a murder at Giant in Urbana and arrested without incident in connection to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Tenisha Butler, according to authorities.

At around 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 6, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the Urbana Giant in the 3500 block of Sugarloaf Parkway, where there was a report of a shooting.

According to a spokesperson from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, deputies found a woman, later identified at Butler, dead at the scene.

There was a heavy police presence in the shopping center for hours until deputies tracked down Sakyi, who was found with a handgun on the front seat of his vehicle and an assault rifle in the back seat when he was arrested, officials said.

Investigators said that the initial inquiry into the shooting found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of Butler and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi of Butler, they added.

Deputies transported Sakyi to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. The Urbana shopping center where Giant is located is now open to the public.

