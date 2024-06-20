Tyree Ronell Deangelo Haynes has been sentenced to life in prison, with all but 40 years suspended following the murder of 17-year-old Malakai Cooke in April 2021, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say that on April 16, 2021, Haynes fatally shot the teen in the parking lot of Country Inn and Suites in Frederick.

"The victim previously told family members he feared for his life and began living with friends in order to protect his immediate family," they said.

"Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives collected multiple video surveillance recordings of the area revealing the timeline of events leading to the murder."

In court, Cooke's family gave an impact statement stating that "Tyree stalked my son for months.

"My son told me he feared for his life and I will never see Kai graduate high school," his mother said.

Haynes has been held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center following his arrest in June 2021.

If he is released from prison, a judge also ordered that Haynes serve five years of supervised probation and cannot have contact with the victim's family.

