Man Who Climbed Into 8-Year-Old Neighbor's Bed In Thurmont Admits To Taking Explicit Photos

The 23-year-old Thurmont resident pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexual exploitation of a child after taking explicit photographs with his neighbor’s daughter, federal authorities announced.

According to court documents, in July 2021, Diaz-Rodriguez broke into the home and went into a bedroom where two young girls were sleeping. He then got into bed with the 8-year-old, and produced a series of images “intending to create sexually explicit images of (her).”

The girl’s mother heard a noise and went into the room, where she found Diaz-Rodriguez attempting to hide by lying on the ground next to the bed. He then fled the home and was arrested by investigators shortly thereafter.

A subsequent search at Diaz-Rodriguez’s home and cellphone led to the discovery of more than 1,000 files depicting the sexual abuse of children, including the four images of his neighbor’s daughter. He later admitted to distributing child porn online.

As part of his plea deal, Diaz-Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced to 18 years in prison in November. A judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or studies upon his release.

