Man Wanted For Homicide Busted After Crashing Into Police Cruiser In Frederick: MSP

Ohio resident Jose Aguilera Cespedes, 25, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after attempting to elude state police troopers during a lengthy pursuit that ended in Washington County.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, Maryland State Police in Hagerstown were alerted about a driver in a black Honda Accord who was driving on I-70 in the area who was wanted for a homicide and felony assault in Ohio.

State police troopers were able to track down the Honda in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Washington County, and when they attempted to stop him, he attempted to speed away and struck a patrol car in the driver’s side before fleeing the area.

The pursuit continued for approximately three miles before Cespedes was forced to stop due to heavy traffic. Troopers were able to take him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Cespedes was charged with multiple counts of assault and several traffic offenses related to the police pursuit. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

He is being held at the Frederick County Detention Center pending his initial court appearance. The crash led to a temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of I-70, though all lanes were reopened as of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

