Man Dies At Hospital From Stab Wounds After Being Found At Mount Olivet Cemetery, Police Say

The Frederick Police Department is probing the death of Jimmy Fernando Hernandez Diaz, who was found by officers at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery on South Market Street.

When officers arrived, they found Hernandez Diaz suffering from multiple stab wounds and provided aid until he could be rushed to an area trauma center, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

"As an open and active investigation, further details are not being released at this time," they added.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or the incident has been asked to contact Det. Smith at the department by calling (240) 549-4562 or emailing NESmith@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.