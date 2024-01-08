Man Busted With Explosive Device During Brunswick Burglary Gets Prison Time: State's Attorney

Dominic Michael Valenti has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended for manufacturing a destructive device and second-degree assault, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 6, 2022, officers from the Brunswick Police Department were called to Valenti's family home after he made violent threats and assaulted his mother before leaving the area as investigators arrived, prosecutors said.

The family was advised by first responders to call the police back if Valenti returned, which he did the next day, when officers were called back to the home for a reported burglary in progress involving Valenti who "was again present and exhibiting aggressive behavior."

According to prosecutors, the family said that Valenti busted into the home and threatened to kill them while wielding a machete and kitchen knives.

Officers were able to subdue Valenti, and they seized a BB gun, an additional fixed blade in a sheath that was on him, and a black backpack with the IED inside, which ATF officials said was operational and "capable of inflicting injury."

Further investigation also led to the recovery of fuse materials and a box filled with live pistol ammo.

Police transported Valenti to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation before charging him and secured a Court order requiring him to surrender and forfeit any firearms and ammunition.

Valenti pleaded guilty in September. When he is released, Valenti will also serve five years of supervised probation to include drug and mental health treatment and evaluation.

A judge also ruled that under the conditions of his probation, he will be unable to return to the family residence once he is released from prison. He had been previously required to leave the home due to his aggressive behavior and had been previously convicted of assaulting his father and violating protective orders.

"These cases are often the most frightening because of the potential for large-scale harm to our community," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said. "Hopefully this lengthy sentence will send a message that there is zero tolerance for destructive-device crimes.”

