Man Busted For Sexual Solicitation By Officer Posing As 15-Year-Old Girl In Frederick: Sheriff

David Clay Murray, of Fairfax, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual solicitation of a minor following an investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

In early August, a detective performing online investigations posing as a minor girl who was 15 was contacted by Murray through the cellular messaging app.

Investigators say that during the course of the conversation, the detective repeatedly reminded Murray that "she" was a teen girl, but Murray continued to engage in a sexual conversation with the undercover detective, soliciting multiple sex acts.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Murray's arrest, and he was arrested by members of the Fairfax County Police Department over the weekend.

Murray was charged with five counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and is being held in Fairfax County pending his extradition back to Maryland.

"The public should know that Sheriff’s Office detectives are handling an increasing number of these types of cases, which should be alarming to parents," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

"This case is a very good example of agency cooperation and information sharing across state lines to take an offender off the street.

"I will also take this opportunity to reinforce to parents to pay close attention to what their minor children are involved in on mobile apps, websites, and social media platforms."

