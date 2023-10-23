Fair 52°

Man Airlifted To Shock Trauma After Stabbing In Frederick County (Developing)

Police in Frederick County had to airlift a man to an area hospital after he was stabbed and headed to an area fire station for help.

<p>Maryland State Police helicopter</p>

Maryland State Police helicopter

 Photo Credit: Morgan County EMS via Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday night, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a reported stabbing after a victim was found at the Urbana Fire Station, officials say.

One man - who has not been identified by the sheriff's office - was flown to Shock Trauma and was listed in stable condition on Monday morning. 

Investigators say that they cannot confirm where the stabbing took place as they continue to probe the incident. No information about a possible suspect was released.

This is a developing story.

