Loaf Of Bread Leads To Load Of Cash For $100K Maryland Lottery Winner

What started as a routine trip to the grocery store for the Frederick County man led to a six-figure windfall when he picked up a top-prize winning "Snow Globes 7s" ticket worth $100,000, Lottery officials announced.

The regular Lottery player was back in the Winner's Circle on Friday to claim what he described as the biggest prize of his life after turning the $10 ticket into a small fortune.

According to the winner - who chose to remain anonymous - he and his wife are both avid players, and each have won $50,000 prizes over the years, but winning this big is new to the beloved grandfather, who said he was on his way home from work when he stopped at Weis in Boonsboro to pick up some bread for the family.

He chose the right store.

While scratching off the ticket inside Weis in Washington County, the winner says that he found a "7" on the third line of the game, and sure enough, beneath the symbol was his $100,000 prize, though he played it cool before leaving the grocery store.

"I got a little excited,” he recalled, but noted that he kept his jubilation to himself while in the store. “When you win something like that, you want to keep it on the down low.”

The man played his victory calmly, and was able to get a rib in on his wife for good measure.

When he got home, the winner said that he put the scratcher on a desk in their living room and when his wife was around, he suggested she might want to check it out. When she didn't react quite like he hoped, he quipped that "you might want to look at it a little closer."

Then the celebration was on.

The happy couple plans to keep their win to themselves, and they'll simply put it in the bank - but leave plenty aside for more scratch-offs, they say... Just in case.

