Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled In Frederick County, Sheriff Says

Last month, three people were arrested as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into a large-scale trafficking organization operating in Northern Maryland in the areas of Frederick and Washington counties.

Those charged:

William Ray Huskey, 49, of Middletown;

Deandre Eugene Pryor, Sr., 45, of Frederick;

Kevin Alexander Vaughan, 52, of Frederick.

In December 2023, investigators executed search and seizures that led to the recovery of:

6.8 pounds of cocaine (powder and crack);

10 grams of Phencyclidine (PCP);

$56,497;

3 handguns;

1 vehicle.

Huskey was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Possession of cocaine;

Firearm/Drug trafficking crimes;

CDS: Distribution with firearm;

Regulated firearm: illegally possess;

Handgun in vehicle;

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Pryor was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vaughan was charged with:

CDS Possession of large amount of cocaine;

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Possession of cocaine;

Conspiracy CDS: Possession with the intent to distribute narcotics;

Conspiracy CDS distribute narcotics.

“Because of the collaborative effort of multiple agencies and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, we dismantled a large drug trafficking organization,” Lt. Chad Atkins, FCSO Narcotics Investigation Section commander said.

“This group will no longer supply illegal narcotics into our community, making Frederick County a safer place to live.”

