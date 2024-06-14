On Friday, Jun 7, the Roos family was out for a drive in Frederick County when a driver pulled in front of them, setting off a chain-reaction crash that left a 7-year-old boy hurt and his mother with critical injuries.

Organizers of a fundraiser for the family from Thurmont said that James Roos suffered multiple fractured vertebrae, severe bruising and other injuries, and will have to wear a collar for several weeks; however, Virginia Roos was not as fortunate and is facing life-threatening injuries.

"Virginia is still in the hospital, and if she pulls through, will be for several months," William Wolbert said.

"She currently relies on a ventilator, has a sliced liver, a collapsed lung, all of her ribs are broken, a shattered shoulder hand and foot, broken facial bones, and 50 to 75 deep lacerations."

The Roos family now faces an uphill battle, according to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Timothy Roos - who is taking time of work to be with his injured wife - with thousands of dollars raised in just days as they face months, possibly years of recovery.

"The Roos family’s only vehicle was destroyed and they are in desperate need for financial assistance during this time," organizers said. "Without an emergency fund for gas, meals, the mortgage and bills the Roos family may not make it through this difficult time."

Those interested in donating to the family's cause can do so here.

