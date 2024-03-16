Injured Hiker Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter In Frederick County

On March 15, a 23-year-old needed aerial rescue after becoming injured while climbing at Chimney Rock, officials said.

First responders from Thurmont and other nearby agencies responded to the area to help the hiker until the helicopter arrived to the area.

A paramedic was lowered to the area, secured the hiker on a board, the two were hoisted to the helicopter and flown to Meritus Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

No additional details were provided by state police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.