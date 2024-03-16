Fair 63°

Injured Hiker Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter In Frederick County

A Maryland State Police helicopter was required on Friday to rescue a hiker who got hurt and needed a save in Frederick County.

The scene of the helicopter rescue in Frederick County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
On March 15, a 23-year-old needed aerial rescue after becoming injured while climbing at Chimney Rock, officials said. 

First responders from Thurmont and other nearby agencies responded to the area to help the hiker until the helicopter arrived to the area. 

A paramedic was lowered to the area, secured the hiker on a board, the two were hoisted to the helicopter and flown to Meritus Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

No additional details were provided by state police.

