Illegal Immigrants Face Deportation By ICE For Role In Teen's Murder In Frederick (UPDATED)

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office released additional details on Wednesday, May 31, after five men were arrested and charged for their roles in the death of the teen, whose body was found in late April following an extensive search.

Those facing charges:

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21;

Jose Roberto Ramos-Lopez, 22;

Ismael Lopez-Lopez, 29;

Elmir Bladimir Reyes-Reyes, 27;

Ismael Ivan Rivera-Canales, 20.

All five are illegally in the country, according to the sheriff's office, and they are facing possible deportation by Immigrations Custom Enforcement (ICE) on top of their criminal charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Ayala Lopez and Ramos Lopez - a validated associate of MS-13, and Rivera-Canales are facing charges that include first-degree murder.

Lopez-Lopez, also a member of the gang, who was already behind bars for assault and violating a protective order, is facing new charges that include accessory to murder after the fact.

Reyes-Reyes is currently in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition back to Frederick County to face charges for his role in the murder.

Officers also processed Josue Mauricio Arrue-Paniagua - another member of MS-13 - who has been held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center since last week, has been charged in connection to the attempted murder of Frederick Jose Adaly Castillo Marquez, 24, in August last year.

His charges include:

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Firearm use by a felon.

All five suspects are at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and are being held without bond. Once the local criminal charges are handled, ICE will take over the custody of all five men.

“Since Mr. Lopez Funez was first reported missing back in late February, we have had officers and detectives working tirelessly, investigating this case," Frederick County Police Chief Jason Lando previously said.

"Our team spent countless hours following leads and conducting searches all over the county. We were all hoping to find Limber alive and well, but sadly that did not happen."

Officials made note that the case is still being actively investigated and there is more information to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

“On behalf of the entire team at the Frederick Police Department, our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Lando added. “While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests in this case will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family.”

