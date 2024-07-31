Instead, there will still be loved ones with him, but it will be around a hospital bed in a Baltimore ICU as he recovers from traumatic injuries suffered in a tragic pool accident.

On Sunday, July 28, Palak was injured in an incident and flown to a Baltimore shock trauma center, where he remained as of Wednesday, according to his aunt, who says that the outlook for the 21-year-old is still in question as he continues his difficult battle and faces an uncertain future.

"His injuries are very severe," Melissa Harley said. "His back is broken so a drain has been placed so there is room for swelling, he has had surgery on his C-spine, he is on a ventilator and has a feeding tube right now."

It remains unclear if Palak will be able to walk again, she added, as there is no feeling from the waist down.

Harley said that his mother has steadfastly stood by her son's side during various treatments, while his father and older brother have been trekking from Frederick to Baltimore to see him.

"Most of you who know me, know I'm not a big facebook person, but this is my heart here and it is breaking," Deborah Harley posted online. "My second grandson Hunter who is my oldest daughter's (Julie) son has been in a horrible accident and has many bad injuries we are all trying to wrap our heads around this."

Following his accident, more than $23,000 has been raised in approximately 12 hours for the family, which is facing escalating hospital and travel bills as Palak continues to fight.

"As you can imagine this is taking a huge financial toll on them and any help would be appreciated," the organizers of a GoFundMe wrote. "We thank you for any support and will keep you updated as often as possible."

