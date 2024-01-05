Holiday Tradition Lands Thurmont Man, Best Friend $30K Lottery Prize

Frederick County native Grant Johnson is filled with holiday joy after winning $30,000 on an aptly-themed "Peppermint Payout Multiplier" ticket, the longtime Maryland Lottery player said.

Johnson explained that exchanging scratchers has become a holiday tradition with his best friend, who have "been buying each other (tickets) as Christmas gifts for years.

"We always get a winner or two, but nothing like this."

Each year, Johnson said that he and his friend pick out a handful of instant tickets as stocking stuffers so they can try their luck together.

Lady Luck was shining on them this year.

"We both love to play, so it's become a fun part of the holiday," the Thurmont resident said. The pair meet every Christmas Eve to scratch their tickets, and Johnson added that "we always include some of the holiday games."

Despite his good fortune, Johnson was dubious at first, unsure if he was on the wrong side of a practical joke or was reading the ticket wrong.

"I figured that I’d done something wrong. There was no way I could believe that I was holding $30,000 in my hands, he mused”

However, a second look, then a third, and an examination by his good friend seemed to confirm the win ... but they weren't sold just yet.

The ultimate confirmation came from the Maryland Lottery app, leaving no doubt about the five-figure prize.

"We started yelling and didn’t stop for quite a while,” the winner added.

With his unexpected windfall, the Frederick County man said that he plans to get a monkey off his back and eliminate some debt that has been looming for some time.

"It’ll be great not having it hanging over my head anymore."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.