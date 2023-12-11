Maryland YouTuber's Bloodied GF Seen On Video Hiding After Ex-BF's Suicidal Attack, He Says

Hunter Avallone — who has ties to Frederick, Hagerstown, and Arnold, MD — was at his Martinsburg, West Virginia apartment with his girlfriend, Holle Peno, when the gunman showed up to his building on Friday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 p.m., he said on Instagram.

Graphic footage shows Avallone and his Twitch streamer girlfriend, whose leg is bloodied, hiding on his back porch as gunfire rings out.

"Show me your f—ing hands!" someone can be heard yelling from the street.

Peno cries.

Martinsburg police said the gunman — whom Avallone identified as Peno's ex-boyfriend — continued firing his shotgun while trying to get into an apartment. Officers fired at the gunman, who died at the scene by suicide, MPD said. Police did not name the gunman.

"I’m still trying to process this and I’m most likely in shock as I write this," Avallone captioned the clip.

"But only a few hours ago, Holle’s ex boyfriend Conrad showed up at my apartment building with a shotgun. He shot through my building door, injuring Holle’s leg in the process. I recorded the final moments in which we’re hiding on the back porch.

"You can hear him shoot at police before ultimately taking his own life…in my own [f—ing] apartment hallway. Still trying to process this."

Avallone said he and Peno are "physically ok" but emotionally shaken up.

Avallone has 565K subscribers on YouTube where he shares political commentary.

