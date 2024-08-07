Frederick Woman Jumps For Joy After Learning Of $540K 'Multi-Match' Lottery Win

Certainly not a Frederick woman, who gave her husband a scare after screaming over a $540,000 Multi-Match jackpot she realized she had won in the middle of the night.

Tawny Barnwell told Lottery officials that she shouted with joy after checking her golden ticket while claiming her six-figure prize in Baltimore this week.

The timing caused her husband to be stirred after midnight, but he was happy to start his day learning about the jackpot win after matching all six numbers.

“I looked at it. I looked at it and I kept looking at it. I couldn’t believe it,” she said, recalling her disbelief when she saw her jackpot win. “It was astonishing.”

The Frederick woman said she plays every Multi-Match drawing - this ticket was sold in late June and the prize was claimed this week - and had the terminal quick pick the numbers for the $4 ticket.

She recalled screaming with joy all over their house and having her husband wake up to join in the excitement.

With the cash, the retail worker says she plans to trek to Baltimore a few times to watch the Orioles, possibly purchasing a new home, and spoiling her grandchildren.

