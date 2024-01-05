Frederick Woman Eyes Beach House After $2M Lottery Scratch-Off Win

A Frederick County woman who enjoys her scratchers has big plans for herself after claiming the top prize on a "200X The Cash" ticket that only went on sale last month, Lottery officials say.

The first-ever top-prize winning ticket was sold at Sheetz on Rosemont Avenue in Frederick, where the winner says she frequents to get gas and a hot dog-soda combo.

While waiting for her order to come out, the Frederick resident decided to buy Lottery scratch-offs, she said.

Typically, she opts for $5 and $10 tickets, but something about the $30 "200X The Cash" game caught her eye, and since her meal wasn't ready, she decided to scratch the instant ticket while still inside the store.

According to the woman - who chose to remain anonymous - she rarely plays $30 games; however, Lady Luck shined down on her on that day, and she was so overwhelmed she forgot to get her hot dog and soda.

She can afford a few more now.

"I went and got in my car and locked the door," she shared, saying that she was shaking, and when she called her children, they thought she was joking, demanding to see the winning $2 million ticket.

With her windfall, the retiree says she has plans to make her lifelong dream into a reality by purchasing a beachfront home with a view of the ocean.

